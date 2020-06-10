- Advertisement -

It seems so Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin is not done creating controversies between him and other celebrities in the entertainment industry and is not done with Patapaa anytime soon.

Lilwin mentioned Patapaa among artist who lives a fake lifestyle. Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin declares confidently that he knows celebrities who live false lifestyles as opposed to what we see on social media.

The popular Kumawood actor and comedian fearlessly made mention of Patataa is among the people or celebrities in Ghana who live a pretended lifestyle.

Lilwin made his namings in an interview on GhoneTv’s Ryhtmzlive.

Regina Van-Helvert; the host of the GhoneTv’s Rythmzlive, asked Lilwin to confirm if there people in Ghana who live a fake lifestyle on social media. Lilwin excluding himself mentioned Patapaa as a clear example of such celebrities.

Patapaa and his white lover Liha got social media talking after a video of Liha visiting a car shop with Patapaa to buy a car for him.

According to Lilwin, if Patapaa got a car from his girlfriend and then where is it? He attests that Patapaa is indeed living a fake life to get social media to talk about them.

