type here...
GhPage Entertainment Patapaa lives a fake life- Lilwin
Source:GHPage
EntertainmentLifestyle

Patapaa lives a fake life- Lilwin

I don't live a fake life Patapaa does-Lilwin

Taylor Junior Charles
By Taylor Junior Charles
|
Patapaa-lives-fake-life-Lilwin
Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin declares confidently Patapaa lives a fake life
- Advertisement -

It seems so Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin is not done creating controversies between him and other celebrities in the entertainment industry and is not done with Patapaa anytime soon.

Lilwin mentioned Patapaa among artist who lives a fake lifestyle. Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin declares confidently that he knows celebrities who live false lifestyles as opposed to what we see on social media.

Also read: Funny Face rejected an ambassadorial deal I got for him – Lilwin

The popular Kumawood actor and comedian fearlessly made mention of Patataa is among the people or celebrities in Ghana who live a pretended lifestyle.
Lilwin made his namings in an interview on GhoneTv’s Ryhtmzlive.

Regina Van-Helvert; the host of the GhoneTv’s Rythmzlive, asked Lilwin to confirm if there people in Ghana who live a fake lifestyle on social media. Lilwin excluding himself mentioned Patapaa as a clear example of such celebrities.

Also read: I will have my wedding in an aeroplane – Lilwin

Patapaa and his white lover Liha got social media talking after a video of Liha visiting a car shop with Patapaa to buy a car for him.

According to Lilwin, if Patapaa got a car from his girlfriend and then where is it? He attests that Patapaa is indeed living a fake life to get social media to talk about them.

Watch the video below;

Patapaa lives a fake life-Lilwin
Previous articleNigel Gaisie sleeps with ladies before leading in church services – Former Associate

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Nigel Gaisie sleeps with ladies before leading in church services – Former Associate

Qwame Benedict -
The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie has been exposed by his former associate known as Pastor Kakra...
Read more
Entertainment

Audio of Nana Romeo asking a lady for sex before giving her loan surfaces

Qwame Benedict -
Accra FM presenter Nana Romeo has found himself in trouble after an audio of him asking a lady for sex in exchange...
Read more
Lifestyle

Unblock me, let’s talk- Rev Joel Duncan-Williams begs brother

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Rev. Joel Duncan-Williams, head pastor of Firm Foundation Action Church has in a new viral video asked his ''sick'' brother to steer...
Read more
Entertainment

RuffTown insider promises to leak sex tape of Wendy Shay and Bullet

Qwame Benedict -
RuffTown record signee Wendy Shay is just two years in the industry but the controversies surrounding her as uncountable.
Read more
Lifestyle

Ama Born Again reveals how she led Nigel Gaisie to a juju man

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
A mysterious lady by name Ama Born Again has come out with some alarming allegations against Prophet Nigel Gaisie.
Read more
Entertainment

I asked Joint 77 and the Militants to learn from Kuami Eugene and Kelvyn boy – Shatta Wale

Qwame Benedict -
Shatta Movement boss Shatta Wale has in his submission this morning with Joint 77 on Hitz FM revealed that he asked his...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

TODAY

Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Accra
thunderstorm with light rain
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
100 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Thu
28 °
Fri
29 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
28 °
Mon
26 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Video of Duncan-Williams son chilling with naked ladies in a pool surfaces

Qwame Benedict -
The last born of world reknowed preacher Archbishop Duncan Williams identified as Daniel has for weeks now been trending for the wrong...
Read more
News

My son is sick- Duncan Williams speaks on son’s abnormal behavior

RASHAD -
Duncan Williams has finally reacted to the abnormal behavior of his son, Daniel who has been causing an uproar on social media...
Read more
Lifestyle

Duncan Williams’ son arrested after his abnormal behavior online

RASHAD -
The son of Duncan Williams, Daniel Williams has been arrested by the police in the United States after he released unpleasant videos...
Read more
Lifestyle

Joy Prime mistakenly shows porn during News broadcast

Qwame Benedict -
One of Ghana's biggest media houses Joy Prime mistakenly aired porn during a news broadcast which sent shocks to their viewers.
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News