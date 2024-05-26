Lilwin storms his movie premiere despite serious accident

“It is only where the old woman sat and ate her kenkey that the rubbish can be picked up”, Yesterday, Ghpage.com authoritatively published about a sad incident that happened in Kumasi, around Kumasi Anglican School.

Kumawood actor who doubles as a movie producer, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin was involved in a near fatal accident.

Per an eye witness, the actor was from Amakom round about heading towards to Asawase, as he was embarking on a radio tour.

Lilwin, who seemed to be in a rush decided to overtake a Vitz car which was driven by a woman, but sadly, collided with a Santa car.

The actor, as well as his body guard and the car was badly affected.

On the other hand, the man who was driving the Santa car, as well as his young child was also badly affected.

Following the accident, the actor cum musician was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he received treatment.

Meanwhile, Lilwin, despite his condition didn’t cancel his much anticipated movie.

To the surprise by many, the actor shockingly and surprisingly appeared at the movie premiere.