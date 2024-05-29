Lilwin tells people to put cameras on him so he overspeeds for trends- Sean Paul reveals

Controversial Kumawood actor cum media personality, Sean Paul has waded into Lilwin’s accident which recently occurred in Kumasi, Amakom to be precise.

Reacting to the sad news which claimed the life of a youngster, Sean Paul decided to bring to the limelight what goes on behind camera.

Sean Paul, who is known to be close to Lilwin claims Lilwin should be blamed for the recent accident.

According to Sean Paul, being close to Lilwin, there have been several instances where the actor tells people to put cameras on him so he overspeeds.

The controversial actor claims Lilwin normally does some of these things so that if possible, videos of him driving and overspeeding could fly across social media platforms.

Linking this to the accident, Sean Paul disclosed that, wanting to trend to get more people to attend his movie premiere, Lilwin probably wanted to trend, which this time around, did not go well for him.