Lilwin Took Our Money But Refused To Do The Work- Vivian Jill’s Boakye Exposes

Known on screen as actress Vivian Jill’s grandson, Kwabena Boakye, better known as Copson has divulged how Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin scammed them some years back.

Speaking with Dave Hammer on Hello FM, Boakye brought to the limelight why he acts with numerous actors and actresses but not Lilwin, even though the latter has the influence and is second to none when it comes to acting in Ghana at large.

Surprisingly enough, Boakye disclosed that he and Lilwin were at loggerheads following what transpired between the duo some years back.

Boakye claims they paid Lilwin to be featured in a movie but the latter disappointed them big time when they needed him the most.

He noted that a few days before the premiere of the movie, the actor called for an increase in the money they had paid him, or he wouldn’t show up for the premiere.

To him, the team had gone bankrupt and, hence, was not able to meet his expectations.

Lilwin being a part of the movie, Boakye said they asked him to do an endorsement video of him coming so that it could let them get a lot of people for the movie premiere, but the actor refused, claiming he cannot endorse a premiere he wouldn’t appear at.

Meanwhile, days after, Boakye stated categorically that Lilwin endorsed a movie for which he did not even feature him.

Not being able to control his temper, the actor called Lilwin and fired shots at him for being selfish and a hypocrite, resulting in their brouhaha.

He however stated that after being at loggerheads for a long time, they have finally squashed their beef and are at peace now.