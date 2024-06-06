type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLilwin's alleged water rituals plus other heavy secrets exposed big time -...
News

Lilwin’s alleged water rituals plus other heavy secrets exposed big time – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Lilwin

Prophet Major has wildly alleged that Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin used to drink from a scared river body in his hometown.

During an appearance on Ghpage’s Rash Hour Show, Prophet Major asserted that Lilwin used to drink from Abankro, a revered water body in Lilwin’s hometown.

Pressing on, Prophet Major added that ever since Lilwin met Adom Kyei Duah, he has stopped drinking from the sacred river body and he strongly believes that’s the cause of his many woes.

LILWIN
I will have my wedding in an aeroplane – Lilwin

As claimed by Prophet Major, Adom Kyei Duah is the one who influenced Lilwin to stop drinking from the sacred river body.

Meanwhile, before becoming a star and even after hitting the limelight for some years, Lilwin drank from the sacred river body as a ritual.

The highly opinionated man of God made these professions while sharing his two cents on the accident that claimed the life of the 3-year-old boy, Nana Yaw.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, June 6, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
5.4mph
75 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways