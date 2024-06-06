Lilwin’s alleged water rituals plus other heavy secrets exposed big time – Video

Prophet Major has wildly alleged that Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin used to drink from a scared river body in his hometown.

During an appearance on Ghpage’s Rash Hour Show, Prophet Major asserted that Lilwin used to drink from Abankro, a revered water body in Lilwin’s hometown.

Pressing on, Prophet Major added that ever since Lilwin met Adom Kyei Duah, he has stopped drinking from the sacred river body and he strongly believes that’s the cause of his many woes.

As claimed by Prophet Major, Adom Kyei Duah is the one who influenced Lilwin to stop drinking from the sacred river body.

Meanwhile, before becoming a star and even after hitting the limelight for some years, Lilwin drank from the sacred river body as a ritual.

The highly opinionated man of God made these professions while sharing his two cents on the accident that claimed the life of the 3-year-old boy, Nana Yaw.

