Over the weekends, award-winning Ghanaian movie star, musician and businessman; Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin tied the knot with his USA-based baby mama.

Alot of heartwarming pictures and videos from the marriage ceremony of the superstar went viral on the internet and his fans couldn’t keep calm after seeing them.

It’s now clear that Lilwin has moved on from his first wife Patricia and there’s no going back.

Obviously, Patricia is more than pained and has resorted to dirty tactics to make Lilwin’s new marriage unpopular.

The ex-wife of the Kumawood star has been captured in a new video that is making waves on the internet in a very bitter state.

In the video, Patricia rained all manner of insults on Lilwin’s new wife although she was hesitant to mention her name.

According to wailing Patricia, Lilwin’s new wife (Maame Serwaa) is a villager.

She continued that she’s very ashamed of Maame Serwaa because she gave birth to six children before Lilwin took her to the alter.

Social media users who have seen this inappropriate video have fired Patricia for attacking Maame Serwaa who has been minding her business ever since Lilwin introduced her to the world as his lover.