Lilwin’s first wife, Pat, has finally reacted to the disturbing claims that she has gone mad and her family is trying to hide it from the media.

Recall that a week ago, a Ghanaian born Spain-based lady named Florence – Shared a self-made video on her social media pages boldly asserting that Pat has gone mad and Lilwin has a hand in the predicament.

According to Florence who broke the devastating news on the internet, some area guys have introduced Pat to the usage of hard drugs and ended her rants by threatening to disgrace the estranged wife if she refuses to call her.

Pat has crucially dismissed the claims that she’s now a madwoman and also uses hard drugs.

Speaking in an interview with Ghpage’s Black Halfcaste, Pat emphatically stated that she’s not mad nor does she use hard drugs.

She also revealed that although she’s no more with Lilwin but they are not at loggerheads hence the comic actor hasn’t sent her to any juju man to destroy her life.

Pat’s mother who was also present during the interview entreated Ghanaians to rubbish the rumours that Lilwin used juju on her daughter.

Lilwin and his first wife Pat broke up about 5 years ago. The actor recently married his American Baby Mama in a secret wedding.

The wedding ceremony which took place today in Jamasi, a popular town in Kumasi was exclusive private and only selected individuals were in attendance.