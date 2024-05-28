Lilwin’s PRO Speaks on Accident

The Public Relations Officer for actor Lilwin has issued a statement regarding the tragic accident that nearly claimed the actor’s life.

According to the PR officer, Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, the management of Weezy Empire is grateful to the public for their heartfelt wishes for their CEO, Lilwin, following the accident.

The press release also acknowledged the death of a 3-year-old child involved in the accident.

However, the statement expressed dissatisfaction of the management with the neglect of the dead child’s family and the father, who is currently receiving treatment.

The management finds such neglect distasteful and disturbing, especially during this difficult time when their CEO, manager, and bodyguard are also recovering.

The release thanked the medical staff and management at KATH (Emergency Unit) for their support and swift medical attention to the injured, including manager Ray Money, the bodyguard, and Lilwin.

