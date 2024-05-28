type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLilwin's PRO Speaks on Accident
News

Lilwin’s PRO Speaks on Accident

By Mr. Tabernacle

The Public Relations Officer for actor Lilwin has issued a statement regarding the tragic accident that nearly claimed the actor’s life.

According to the PR officer, Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, the management of Weezy Empire is grateful to the public for their heartfelt wishes for their CEO, Lilwin, following the accident.

The press release also acknowledged the death of a 3-year-old child involved in the accident.

However, the statement expressed dissatisfaction of the management with the neglect of the dead child’s family and the father, who is currently receiving treatment.

The management finds such neglect distasteful and disturbing, especially during this difficult time when their CEO, manager, and bodyguard are also recovering.

The release thanked the medical staff and management at KATH (Emergency Unit) for their support and swift medical attention to the injured, including manager Ray Money, the bodyguard, and Lilwin.

READ THE FULL TEXT HERE

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
3.8mph
75 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways