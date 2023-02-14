- Advertisement -

There is a new wave of beef that might be taking over the social media space pretty soon.

The impending beef is between Deloris Frimpong Manso – Delay and celebrities who have undergone the knife (liposuction) to enhance their bodies.

Over the years, the process of body enhancement has caught on, especially among high-class women worldwide and Ghanaian women have not been left out.

In Ghana, many women in the public space have been accused of undergoing plastic surgery to have their new looks.

Whiles many have denied the allegation, some have boldly confirmed going under the knife for personal reasons.

There is a Tall List of such women who have boldly come out to confirm that their bodies have been operated on to give them their curves and scintillating appearance.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE – List of top female Ghanaian celebrities who have done plastic surgery

Delay as we know her has been a strong advocate against body enhancement.

Some time ago, the radio presenter admonished her colleagues in the showbiz industry who starve themselves in order to save money to afford liposuction.

She berated them for putting unnecessary pressure on young ladies – And forcing them to date sugar daddies just to be like them.

Delay described the whole liposuction process as useless and senseless because it defies God’s logic.

Although the radio and TV show host didn’t mention any names it’s a known knowledge that the jab was directed at Mcbrown, Joselyn Dumas, Sandra Ankobiah, Kisa Gbekle and the other female stars who possess artificial bortos and other body features.

When we thought this jab was all left with her to ‘sting’, Delay has once again subtly thrown subliminal shades at McBrown, Hajia 4 Real, Kisa Gbekle, Shuga Titi and a host of celebs who has done liposuction.

READ ALSO: Mcbrown shades Delay for her harsh liposuction comments

In one of Delay’s traditional opening statements on her Delay Show bragged that even without any breast implant or liposuction she is naturally beautiful.

According to reactions and social media conversation, Delay is surely shading Nana Ama and other female celebs who have done liposuction with that portion of her intro.