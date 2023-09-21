- Advertisement -

The tragic death of young Nigerian music star Boy Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, has captured widespread attention and sparked intense discussions.

Many individuals have voiced their opinions on the case, expressing their belief that the young man was treated unjustly.

Numerous people contend that Mohbad’s death was not a mere accident but a carefully planned and executed act by certain individuals or groups who held a grudge against him, particularly after his departure from Marlian Records.

In the aftermath of his heartbreaking demise, suspicions and accusations have been directed towards Naira Marley, with some suggesting his involvement in the singer’s gruesome murder.

Amidst the grief and sorrow, there is a growing demand for justice for Mohbad. People are raising valid concerns about the circumstances surrounding his death and the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth.

The untimely passing of such a promising young talent in the music industry has left a void and raised questions about the safety and well-being of artists in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

As the investigation unfolds and more details emerge, the public remains vigilant, hoping for transparency, accountability, and justice in the case of Boy Mohbad’s tragic death.

Various speculations and rumours have been circulating regarding the possible reasons behind the tragic death of the musician, Mohbad. These speculations have led to several theories gaining traction among the public.

One prevalent theory suggests that Naira Marley, a prominent figure in the music industry, may have attempted to coerce Mohbad into making a pact with an occult group, thereby committing his life to the devil in exchange for fame and wealth.

Another theory circulating in these discussions suggests that Naira Marley may have sought to involve Mohbad in illegal drug-related activities. Allegedly, Naira Marley wanted to manipulate Mohbad into becoming a pawn in his drug business, using him as a front to expand his clientele. Mohbad’s resistance to this proposition is said to have angered Naira Marley.

The final theory making the rounds is centred around disputes over Mohbad’s shares and royalties from Marlian Records. It is believed that Mohbad felt he was being unfairly treated in terms of financial compensation within the record label and made the decision to leave Marlian Records to pursue an independent career.

These various theories have added to the complexity and mystery surrounding Mohbad’s death, leaving many unanswered questions and deepening the public’s desire for clarity and justice in the case.

