List of all the notable world leaders who are set to attend Nana Addo’s swearing-in

The Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has given out the total number of African Presidents /their representatives who will be attending Akufo-Addo’s swearing-in on January 7, 2021.

These Heads of States and their respective representatives are will be coming from countries like Togo, Liberia, Senegal, Niger, France, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Angola. Guinea-Bissau, India, Gambia, Mali, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast.

“We’ll have the Foreign Minister of India, the Foreign Minister of France, Foreign Minister of Rwanda, Foreign Minister of Gabon.

We also have the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Gambia, we have the UK Minister for Africa.

We have the US Special Envoy for the Sahel, of course, we have the President of ECOWAS Commission, and we also have the Chairperson of the AU Commission.

We have the representatives of the Conservative Party from the United Kingdom, and we have representatives of the CDU and allied parties from Germany, so far these are the confirmations we have” Shirley disclosed.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s swearing-In comes off tomorrow Thursday 7th January 2021.

Some 6000 security personnel from the various security services have been tasked to oversee the security for Thursday’s ceremony which is scheduled to come off at the Forecourt of the Parliament House.