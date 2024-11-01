List of 10 people in Ghana who own luxurious cars

When we talk about luxury, we normally think of elegance and wonderful comfort. Anything opulent is expensive because it represents wealth.

That is why people who purchase expensive vehicles, watches, purses, and homes, among other things, guard them closely because a lot of money has been ‘spent’ on them.

Luxury vehicles have higher performance and distinctive interior elements such as standard and increased economy.

From supercars to antique classics with outrageous price tags, or what supercars feel like, I guess you simply have to sit down and fasten your seat belt as I take you through a list of some Ghanaians who owned luxurious cars.

Ibrahim Mahama

The CEO of Engineers and Planners is one of the prominent people in the country who has a taste for luxury and as such has some luxurious cars in his garage that he takes out for a spin once in a while.

He owns a Porche 911 Turbo S, a 2023 G Wagon and recently he was seen with a Mercedez Benz 6X6 Brabus.

-- AD --

Osei Kwame Despite

No one in Ghana can ever deny that when it comes to people with luxurious cars, business mogul Osei Kwame Despite needs to make it into the list. The millionaire owns a lot of luxurious and vintage cars that sometimes get Ghanaians talking.

Recently, he was in the news once again after he decided to get himself a Cyber Truck from Tesla. This makes him the first Ghanaian to ever own a Cyber Truck in the country.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Just like his brother and friend Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong is also another person who loves to purchase vintage and supercars just for the luxury of it and not possibly to be driving around town with it.

A white Audi R8, a black Bentley S2, a red Maybach Landaulet, a Bentley Continental GT and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan are some of the cars in his garage.

Nana Kwame Bediako aka Cheddar

The Independent Presidential candidate and the founder of the NEW FORCE Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar before declaring his political intention was known for showing off.

He has displayed some of his expensive cars on his campaign tours and has others locked up in his garage including the Lamborghini Aventador he purchased from Cristiano Ronaldo. The cars in his garage include; a Rezvani Tank, a Mercedes Maybach, a Mercedes 300SL Gullwing, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah is another person who has some luxury cars packed in his East Legon mansion. Recently, he volunteered to take Nigerian content creator Jarvis on a ride in his Lamborghini after she claimed that she hadn’t seen any expensive car in Ghana.

Shatta Wale’s car collection includes a Porche, Range Rover, Mercedes Benz S550, G- Wagon and BMW.

Stonebwoy

Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy is not considered as one of the Ghanaian artists who loves to show off the cars in his garage but people closer to him have disclosed that he owns some expensive cars.

Range Rover Velar, Bentley Flying Spur and Lamborghini Huracan are some of the cars Stonebwoy has been seen cruising in through town.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr

Kwadwo Safo Jnr

The CEO of Kantanka Group, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, aside from having a strong taste for wealth has a lot of expensive cars in his fleet of cars. Despite managing his father’s car manufacturing company he has a taste for other expensive car brands.

A video from his house showed he owned a Rolls Royce, a Jaguar, a G-Wagon Brabus, an Escalade, an Infinity and a Lexus.

Ibrah One

JJ Rawlings is Nana Addos puppet Ibrah One

His name might have gone down these days but in the past, when you talk of people with expensive cars in the country Ibrah One name pops up.

He still has a G-wagon, an E-63 Mercedes Benz final edition, a BMW car, as well as, other cars in his possession that he uses for his day-to-day activity.

Abu Trica

Abu Trica and Lamborghini

Abu Trica is the man of the moment after taking charge of a Lamborghini a few months ago. The Swedru-based young man is seen as the richest young man to have come out of that area.

His car collection is unknown but he now drives around in his Lamborghini Urus on a daily basis a car some people would only drive out on occasions.

Hassan Ayariga

Politician Hassan Ayariga has also found his name in this list following his love for supercars and he has managed to lay his hands on some of the expensive cars.

In an interview revealed that he he owns a Panamera, Toyota MR2, Audi TT and some vintage cars in his collections.