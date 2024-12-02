List of all concerts scheduled for December

In Ghana, December is a month of lively celebrations and merry-making for friends and family to celebrate and have fun.

The month includes religious observances, national holidays, and social gatherings. Due to this, many Ghanaians have tagged the month as December to remember or Dutty December because of the activities and events scheduled.

For eventgoers, this is the best month for them, as they have the chance to attend the events lined up during this period to enjoy the end of the year.

Here’s a comprehensive look at various events scheduled for December in Ghana:

15th December, 2024 – Bigger than Us

Twitch4eva

Tema-based rapper and former member of Ground Up Chale Twitch, will on this day organise an event dubbed ‘Bigger than Us’ to get his fans and music lovers to come to enjoy his music.

His song, Take Your Something featuring Kwesi Arthur remains one of his hit songs of all time.

18th December, 2024 – Revival Concert

Kweku Smoke

The hottest rapper on the block at the moment, Kweku Smoke, has also decided to celebrate an early Christmas party with his fans and has named it the revival concert.

According to him, the event would be full of activities, which include a pop-up show, Skating and a car show.

19th December 2024 – Nimo Live

Arathejay

In a bid to get more people to know and appreciate his music, upcoming musician Arathejay is also set to hold his concert “Nimo Live” at the Alliance Francaise.

Though he has been granting interviews and even making an appearance on the Onua Showtime hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, Arathejay, is not a household name yet and is seeking to use this concert to draw attention to himself.

20th December 2024 – Road to the Crusade

La meme gang

La Meme Gang, after releasing their album a few weeks ago, are set to crown it all up with a concert dubbed Road to the Crusade.

The group who decided to stay together but chase after their solo careers are coming back together to entertain their fans.

20th December 2024 – Fameye Family Concert

Fameye

Fameye returns this year with his Fameye family concert to celebrate an early Christmas with his fans.

This year’s event promised to be better and bigger than the previous edition he has held. Fameye is yet to make the artistes lined up for the concert known.

21st December 2024 – Zaama Disco

Black Sherif

Black Sherrif once again will entertain his fans with another edition of his Zaama Disco concert after a successful one last year.

21st December 2024 – Made In Taadi

Kofi Kinaata

Takoradi’s favourite boy, Kofi Kinaata, after failing to organise an event for his people for the past 2 years, has promised to bring back his Made-in-Taadi concert for his fans to enjoy ahead of the Christmas festivities.

22nd December 2024 – Bhim Concert

Stonebwoy

Bhim Nation President would once again thrill his fans with his annual Bhim concert, which created a lot of brouhaha last year. This year’s event won’t be held at the stadium because the NSA decided to ban all non-sporting activities in the stadium.

22nd December 2024 – Manifestivities

Manifest

Madina-born M.anifest once again will entertain his fans with his Manifestivities concert. This year’s Bridging Borders theme celebrates unity, culture, and creativity, bringing together fans from across the globe for an unforgettable night of music, art, and connection.

23rd December 2024 – Efya Live

Efya

Step into an unforgettable adventure with Efya Noktunal and experience the thrill like never before!

Mark 23rd December on your calendar and knowing Efya she is never going to disappoint her fans.

25th December 2024 – Rapperholic

Sarkodie

In Ghana, 25th December has been declared as Sarkodie Day since it happens to be the day for one of the biggest events on the Ghanaian calendar.

Sarkodie has been entertaining his Sark Natives on this exact day for the past ten years, and from all indications, he is not stopping now for anything.

26th December 2024 – Beyond Kontrol Concert

Medikal

Toppa Top is ready to jam with his fans on the day alongside his musician friends. It’s going to be a night of fun, entertainment and lots more with Medikal.

28th-29th December 2024 – Afro Future

Afroculture

Afrofuture 2024 Ghana is set to happen this year from the 28th of December to the 29th of December festival and is set to thrill music and art lovers from all over the world with Afrobeat music, art, and fashion.

Promiseland

King Promise

Following last year’s setback, King Promise is planning on organizing another Promiseland concert. The date for the event remains unknown but it said that he will be organizing another concert for his fans and the date is going to be announced later.