Entertainment

List of all the 16 Fake, Unregistered Products of Fella Makafui – Number 8 is shocking

By Mr. Tabernacle

Popular actress and entrepreneur Precious Fella Makafui has been arrested for selling unregistered products to the public.

The arrest, which took place on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, resulted from a collaborative effort between the investigative documentary filmmaking firm ISPYGH 247 and the Pharmacy Council Ghana.

Fella Makafui now faces charges related to the sale of unregistered drugs, false advertising, and the dissemination of unapproved advertisements by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

This arrest followed a six-month surveillance operation led by ISPYGH 247. Lead investigator Akwasi Koranteng and his team of undercover journalists closely monitored Fella Makafui’s social media activity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The evidence gathered from these platforms showed that Fella Makafui was promoting and selling various unregistered health and beauty products.

Upon her arrest, authorities confiscated 16 different products from her inventory. These included Fertility Tea (Fibroid and Womb Tea), Butt and Hips Enlargement Syrup, Butt and Hip Enlargement Oil, Booty Cream, Booty Scrub, Hip and Big Butt Tea, and Breast Firming and Enlargement Cream.

Here is the List of 16 Products owned by Fella Makafui according to the release by ISPYGH247 and Pharmacy Council Ghana are fake and unregistered.

1. Fertility Tea (Fibroid And Womb Tea)

2. Butt And Hips Enlargement Syrup

3. Butt And Hip Enlargement Oil

4. Booty Cream

5. Booty Scrub

6. Hip And Big Butt Tea

7. Breast Firming And Enlargement Cream

8. Vagina Detox Pearls

9. Male Sexual Vitality Tea

10.Spice Herbal Infection Mixture

11.Yoni Wash Gel

12.0rgasmic Gel

13. Weight Gain Syrup

14.Spice Coded Powder

15. Tiger Herbal Mixture

16.Sweet Drip Honey

    Source:GHPAGE

