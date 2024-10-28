List of all the expensive cars owned by Osei Kwame Despite

The CEO of Despite Media Osei Kwame Despite name pops up as one of the richest men in the country. Today we take a look at some of the expensive cars owned by Osei Kwame Despite.

All evidence indicates that Dr Osei Kwame Despite is a motor enthusiast who spends the change from his pocket on pricey whips.

A few days ago, the Ghanaian millionaire surprised Ghanaians by purchasing and bringing a Tesla Cybertruck into the country. The over $100k supercar joins the many other automobiles in Despite’s garage.

On that topic, we’d like to take a stroll around Despite’s garage and see some of the most costly luxury automobiles he’s ever showcased.

Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s garage has a Lamborghini Veneno Roadster.

This super sports car has optimum aerodynamics to ensure stability in rapid curves and behaves like a racing prototype. The automobile costs approximately $4,500,000. He first made the car public during his son’s wedding ceremony.

2. Bugatti La Voiture Noire

The business billionaire is rumoured to own Bugatti’s La Voiture Noire model.

The automobile costs roughly GHC18 million and features a stylish coupe and limousine-style interior with some of the world’s top hypercar performance.

3. Bugatti Chiron

Bugatti has only produced 30 models of the Bugatti Chiron car, and wealthy businessman Osei Kwame Despite set the record as the first Ghanaian to possess one.

The $3 million work of art is capable of pummeling the pavement at over 200 mph thanks to a 16-cylinder engine with four turbochargers and produces at least 1500 horsepower.

4. Mclaren Spider 720s

The McLaren 720s Spyder’s starting price is $315,000. This vehicle is alleged to have been purchased by the business mogul in August 2018.

As it stands now, the car is just resting in his garage and hardly does he drive it.

5. Rolls-Royce Sweptail

The Ghanaian business magnate also owns a couple of Rolls-Royce vehicles, notably the ‘Sweptail’ variant.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars produced the one-of-a-kind huge luxury car in the United Kingdom. The Rolls Royce Sweeptail is estimated to cost approximately 13 million.

6. Tesla CyberTruck

The newest addition to the garage is his CyberTruck which arrived in the country’s port some day ago. His purchase and the arrival of the car in the country made him the first person to own a Tesla CyberTruck in Ghana.

This brings us to the end of the list of the expensive cars owned by Osei Kwame Despite

Christmas is just at the corner and we wait patiently to see what new toy he would be adding to the cars in his garage.