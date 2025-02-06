type here...
List of deputy ministers nominated by President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

By Kwasi Asamoah
Mahama Deputy ministers

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated 13 individuals for appointments as deputy ministers.

The official list includes Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, John Dumelo and renowned lawyer, Justice Srem Sai.

Lawyer Justice Srem Sai has been nominated as the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice-designate, while Hon. John Dumelo has been nominated as the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture-designate.

The Member of Parliament (MP) of Asuogyaman, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has been named by President Mahama as the Minister of Finance-designate, while MP of Builsa South, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, has been nominated as the Deputy Minister of Education-designate.

The president also appointed Tempane MP Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba as Minister of State, Public Sector Reforms-designate.

These latest appointments bring the total number of President Mahama’s appointees to 56.

This means the president has four more ministerial nomination slots, because he promised to work with a combined total of only 60 ministers and deputy ministers.

See the full list of the 13 deputy ministerial nominees below:

