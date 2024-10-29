List of Ghanaian Pastors who have dealt with unpleasant situations

Many Ghanaian pastors’ lives have been characterized by unpleasant situations in recent years, which have had an impact not just on their journeys but also on their congregations and communities.

These stories frequently serve as heartbreaking reminders of the difficulties and adversity that can befall even the most famous spiritual leaders.

These pastors have overcome huge obstacles, including the loss of loved ones, unforeseen health crises, and other life-altering events while continuing to advise and inspire their congregations.

Let’s dive into the list of some Ghanaian Pastors who have been hit with tragedies.

Rev. Eastwood Anaba

Rev Eastwood Anaba

The leader of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries(EAM) Rev Eastwood Anaba was hit with a piece of tragic news when he was informed about the death of his children who were involved in a ghastly accident on their way back home for vacation.

Recounting the incident, he disclosed that he was preparing to mount the pulpit to preach when the news of the death of his children got to him. He stated that people thought he was going to break up and not go ahead with the programme but he mustered courage and finished with the event before mourning the death of his children.

It’s been fifteen (15) years since the demise of Amanda and Audrey Eastwood-Anaba.

Salifu Amoako

Elisha Salifu Amoako

Salifu Amoako is the Pastor of the moment following his son’s accident that led to the death of two young teens at East Legon.

The founder and leader of Alive Chapel International came under heavy criticism after the accident and after a video of his son Elbad who is under age driving like a Formula One driver on a road in East Legon earlier before the accident.

The preacher together with his wife and house help were picked up by the police and arranged before the court to face charges but they have since been granted bail. Their son according to information is still in the hospital recovering from the accident.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams

Archbishop Duncan Williams

The founder of Action Chapel International Archbishop Duncan Williams is not spared from this list thanks to his son Daniel who made the news for several reasons in the past years.

Daniel was in the news for insulting his father and exposing some secrets about him online. His action prompted his distant cousin Sista Afia to even beg him to stop what he was doing since he was tarnishing his father’s hard-earned reputation in the country.

At one point, he went naked and even shared a video of himself receiving head from a lady before their atopa session. The preacher was dragged online for failing to put his house in order based on the actions of his son.

Pastor Mensa Otabil

Pastor Mensa Otabil

Pastor Mensa Otabil’s tragedy came after the closure of Capital Bank. According to sources, he is the owner of the bank and was a board member who was running the affairs of the bank while he had no knowledge of banking.

It was rumoured that he used the money that was supposed to be used to keep the bank running for his personal gain including buying a mansion in the United States.

Following the arrest and prosecution of the bank’s Chief Executive Officer Williams Ato Essien, netizens accused the government of neglecting the Preacher who had the final say in the bank and going after someone who was just taking and obeying orders from the top.