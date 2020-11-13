List of Ghanaian pastors who prophesied Rawling’s death (video)

- Advertisement -

It’s now not a surprising thing to see or hear some acclaimed men of God going at length to make their voices heard in the context of how they saw the death of Jerry John Rawlings coming.

Following the shock passing of Retired Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, several Ghanaian pastors have come out claiming to have given a prophecy of his death beforehand.

Ghpage has gathered the list of all the prophets of God who saw the impending danger ahead of Rawling’s family and Ghana as a nation. These shortlisted men of God claims their prophecy was from God.

One ‘Anointed’ man of God, Prophet Daniel from Koforidua during one of his night sermons said: “I saw a well-known person in Ghana falling that threw the whole country into a massive state of mourning”.

According to Prophet Daniel in a video, “he saw a man laid down in a coffin, but he did not see the face. However, he prophesied that the revelation he saw will manifest in less than four months from the day he broadcasted”

Another Prophet identified as Desmond Vidzro in a post on social media disclosed that God revealed the death of JJ Rawlings to him on July 16th, 2020. Adding he took a step further to reach out to Dr Zenator Rawlings, the eldest child of the late Statesman but nothing was done about it.

In his post he wrote; “God revealed it to me on 16th of July, 2020. I told your daughter (Zenator Rawlings). Don’t joke with prophecies… My heart bleeds. Black coffin it was… Politics is annoying, This death is beyond. The revelation was clear”.

The last, Prophet Jimmy Alla Mensah of House of Divine Glory saw the impending doom that was about to befall the Rawlings’ Family.

In a post by the Prophet of God, he revealed that he sees sadness looming in the home of The Rawlings’ asking Ghanaians to pray fervently for the ex-president and his family.

Read the post by Prophet Jimmy as shared in January 2020 on Facebook;

“GHANA-PRAYING FOR RAWLINGS-FOR I SEE SADNESS IN THEIR HOME. MAY GOD HAVE MERCY IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME”

Jimmy Prophecy

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW;