The year 2024 has seen some shocking news of the death of politicians in the country. We present the list of four (4) Ghanaian politicians who died in 2024.

Death is inevitable, and everyone embarks on it one day. These notable people on our list played various roles in life, but as of their death, they were involved in politics.

Some of the people included in this list died while still in office and serving the nation others were also not actively involved in politics as at the time of their death.

Below is the list of Ghanaian politicians who died in 2024:

Rashid Bawa – Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria

Hon Rashid Bawa

Hon Rashid was a politician, diplomat and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). The former MP had previously served as Ghana’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

In March of this year, Rashid Bawa who was Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria gave up his ghost in Nigeria. Being a Muslim, he was flown back to Ghana immediately to be buried in accordance with Islamic culture.

John Kumah – Deputy Finance Minister

John Kumah

The death of former Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah is still fresh in the mind of some people due to the circumstances under which the former statement gave up his ghost.

Hon John Kumah who had been sick for some month allegedly due to food poison had been out of the country receiving treatment. Sources say he only flew back into the country to attend an event and that was when things got serious.

It continued that he was being rushed back to Accra to be flown back abroad for treatment but they had to do a stopover at the Suhum Government Hospital for first aid and that was where the politician took his last breath.

Ebenezer Kwadwo Teye Addo – Member of Parliament

image

The late Hon. Ebenezer Kwadwo Teye Addo was a Ghanaian politician and Central Regional Minister of Ghana. After leading the Central Region, he was transferred to the Western Region as the next Regional Minister. He worked in John Mahama’s government in 2013.

He died on September 17, 2024.

Akua Donkor – Presidential Candidate

Akua Donkor

Akua Donkor who is the founder of the Ghana Freedom Party is the latest Ghanaian Politician to say goodbye to the world.

The Presidential aspirant reportedly died at the Ridge Hospital yesterday around 11:30 pm.

Before her death, she has been out campaigning for votes ahead of the 2024 Elections and also speaking about her issues with radio presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay.

Her family have confirmed her death but has yet to make the cause of her death official.

May their souls rest in peace.