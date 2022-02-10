“Stop choosing Serwaa Broni over Ghanaians” – List of interesting placards displayed at Yentua demo against E-LEVY

- Advertisement -

At the ongoing demo against E-LEVY, dubbed Yentua, some Ghanaians allowed their words on their placards to do the talking.

These placards carried very interesting messages directed at the government and also detailed the collective sentiment of the citizenry against E-LEVY.

Picketing at the Obra Spot at Circle in Accra, these individuals expressed their displeasure by stating that the E-LEVY would not be passed. They maintained that the E-LEVY was a lazy approach by the government to take money away from the Ghanaians.

Some of these placards carried politically-motivated messages that were supposed to pry on the emotions of Ghanaians into accepting the fact that E-LEVY should not be accepted.

Below Were Some of The Placards: