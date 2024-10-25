List of NSMQ winners since its inception

More than merely a contest, the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) honours Ghanaian students’ academic prowess, intellectual curiosity, and collaborative spirit. Do you know who the NSMQ winners are since the competition began in 1994?

Since its founding in 1993, the NSMQ has grown to be an essential forum for advancing science and maths education in Ghana, encouraging a great number of students to seek professions in these key subjects.

It has become a national sensation over time, winning over audiences, educators, and students alike. Teams from different schools compete in rounds of the quiz that assess their knowledge, ability to think quickly, and ability to function as a team.

We take a look at the schools with the highest laurels in the history of the NSMQ contest.

Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary, Legon – 7 Times winners

Pesec Legon

Presec, Legon have dominated the National Science and Maths Quiz since its inception and they are the reigning champion for the competition. They have won the contest for 7 years: 1995, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2020, 2022 and 2023. For the 2024 edition, they are hoping to win for the eighth time.

Prempeh College – 5 times

Prempeh College

Prempeh College have managed to win the NSMQ trophy for five times. In 2022, they were finalist but they failed to win the contest. The last time the ‘Amanfour’ boys laid their hands on the trophy was in 2021 when they beat Presec, Legon and Keta STHS. The years are 1994, 1996, 2015, 2017 and 2021.

St. Peter’s SHS – 3 Times

St Peters winners in 2018

The school has continuously demonstrated outstanding academic performance, making it a powerful contender in the quiz. Their participation has served to raise the school’s profile, and they have a devoted following of supporters. With their efforts, they’ve managed to win the contest three times. 2000, 2005 and 2018 are the years they won.

St. Augustine’s College – 2 Times

St Augustines College

The school has a long history of competing in the competition and has consistently achieved remarkable results, frequently reaching the brink of victory and acquiring a reputation for distinction in science and mathematics.

Their victories in the NSMQ have enhanced the school’s reputation and showcased the skills of their students.

Opoku Ware – 2 Times

Opoku Ware SHS

The last time Opoku Ware had a feel of the NSMQ trophy was way back in 2002. They came closer to winning the competition in 2023 on home turf but Presec who is seen as the ‘Real Madrid’ in the NSMQ took the trophy home with them. That notwithstanding, they won the trophy in 1997 and 2002.

Achimota School – 2 Times

Achimota NSMQ winners

Achimota School, one of Ghana’s oldest and most famous secondary schools, has an impressive record in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ). The school is known for its academic excellence, having produced multiple winners and constantly performing well in competition. But all their efforts have been able to get them only two trophies.

Mfantsipim School – 2 Times

Mfantsipim School

Mfantsipim School, in Cape Coast, Ghana, is known for its academic excellence and a significant presence in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ). The school has a long history of participation and has achieved significant success, including winning the competition in 1994 and 2014.

The following schools have won it once, Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary (2001), Ghana Secondary Technical School (2012), St. Thomas Aquinas SHS (2013) and Adisadel College (2016).