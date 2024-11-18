List of people who have been arrested by Prophet Adom Kyei Duah

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has made Ghanaians understand that he is not one of those pastors who take things lightly when it comes to his reputation.

Despite being a preacher for over 2 decades, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah who is the founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre founder has managed to be a low-key preacher until the last few years.

Known for his style of teaching the bible and his beliefs which some people have tagged as weird, he has been on the chopping board of some people on social media and has always resorted to the police and the court for the final say.

Many people have always called him out for always running to the police instead of coming out to debunk allegations and accusations levelled against him.

Let’s look at some people who have been arrested on the orders of Prophet Adom Kyei.

Pastor Frimpong

Pastor Frimpong

Pastor Frimpong is the latest person to be arrested by Prophet Adom Kyei. Days ago, Pastor Frimpong went viral on social media for insulting the leader and founder of the Philadelphia Movement.

In a self-made video that went viral on social media, Pastor Frimpong accused Adom Kyei Duah of belonging to a secret society. He also described him as a fool and scammer who has disguised himself as a man of God.

Rev Abronoma

Rev Abronoma and Prophet Adom Kyei Duah

Rev Abronoma was arrested at the studios of GhPage where he had come for an interview. His crime was making and passing derogatory comments about the preacher.

On the day of his arrest, he disclosed that the preacher had reported him to the Pokuase Police and that he was hiding from the police but shortly after his comments some plain-clothed policemen stormed the studio to arrest him.

Kumawood actor Sean Paul

On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Kumawood actor Sean Paul was picked up by some policemen from his home in a Rambo style after Prophet Adom Kyei reported him.

According to the information, the actor who had just become a pastor spoke against the teachings of the prophet, which didn’t go down well with him, forcing Adom Kyei to report him to the police.

Prophet Ogya Bofour

Ogya Bofour

Prophet Ogya Bofour was picked up a few days ago after he also insulted Adom Kyei Duah, describing him as a fake man of God. When we all thought the fight was between him and the preacher, Ogya Bofour broke the camel’s back and insulted the preacher’s wife.

As if that wasn’t enough, he threatened to beat any Church member of Adom Kyei he meets in town to serve as a deterrent to the other members.

Due to this, he was reported to the Police who also effected his arrest at his home in the presence of his family members.

Brother Dan Owusu Asiamah

Brother Dan Owusu Asiamah

Brother Dan Owusu Asiamah who is based in Takoradi got to experience police cells after Prophet Adom Kyei caused his arrest in December 2023.

According to Brother Dan, some pastors in the country are defrauding their church members and deceiving them with fake prophecies and miracles. During one of his teachings, he boldly mentioned the name of the Prophet Adom Kyei as one of such pastors.

This angered some leaders of the church in the region who got him arrested on the orders of their founder.