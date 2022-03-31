List of transactions covered and not covered by E-LEVY

- Advertisement -

This is a list of transactions that are covered and not covered by the controversial E-LEVY.

Transactions to be affected by E-LEVY

Mobile money transfers between accounts on the same electronic money issuer (EMI)

Mobile money transfers from an account on one EMI to a recipient on another EMI

Transfers from bank accounts to mobile money accounts

Transfer from mobile money accounts to bank accounts

Bank transfers on a digital platform or application which originate from a bank account belonging to an individual to another individual

Transactions exempted from E-LEVY