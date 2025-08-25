Listen: Elizabeth Turkson releases her new song “Onyame Aseda”

type here...
Ghanaian Gospel musician, Elizabeth Turkson has come forth with a newly released song dubbed “Onyame Aseda”.

The release comes after the ace musician had trumpeted that plans were advanced towards releasing her new song.

The Gospel musician released the song on August 22, just as she promised.

Even though the song was released not long ago, it has so far been well received by lovers of Gospel musicians and Ghanaians at large.

The song aimed at giving glory to God for all that He has done, not only to the Gospel musician, but to all human beings.

Meanwhile, kindly check the song from beneath;

Click HERE to listen to the song

