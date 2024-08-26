type here...
GhPageNewsListen: Ike The Unpredictable and his crew drop a spanking new song...
News

Listen: Ike The Unpredictable and his crew drop a spanking new song dubbed ‘African Foodz-Bend Down’

By Armani Brooklyn
Famed Ghanaian radio presnter, Ike The Unpredictable, together with his crew on Angle FM have dropped a spanking new song dubbed ‘African Foodz-Bend Down’.

‘African Foodz-Bend Down’ which is now topping charts and enjoying massive radio and TV airplay features Mr Katah, Ambassador Osei Kwadwo, FIPAG PRO Abro and other media stars.

The song was produced by Kcee Beatz who is known for his unparalleled music producing abilities.

African-Foodz Bend Down talks about intimacy between a man and a woman as well as the magnificent bodies of African women.

Listen to the song on Audiomack below…

Source:GHpage

