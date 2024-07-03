LISTEN: Rising Star Godson Pablo Drops A Spanking New Song Dubbed “Big Question”

In an exclusive interview with GhPage, emerging Ghanaian musician Godson Pablo opened up about his career, inspirations, and future plans.

The artist, who recently released the song “Big question” featuring Anada Gad, provided a glimpse into his world and aspirations.



Godson Pablo is currently making waves in the Ghanaian music scene with his unique sound and thought-provoking lyrics.

He is the creative force behind the song “Bigquestion,” which features the collaboration of Anada Gad.

The track “Bigquestion” was produced by the talented Smuchiz, known for his innovative approach to music production.

In the exclusive interview, Godson Pablo explained that the inspiration for “Bigquestion” came from a deep understanding of the human experience.

He said; “Individuals become their gods and devils,”. He continued, “Everyone has their own world to live in. Don’t let anyone lie to you about your potential and worth.”

With a budding discography, Godson Pablo has released three songs so far: “Only God,” “Someday,” and “Release Only This.”

Each track showcases his evolving style and commitment to meaningful music.

Currently, Godson Pablo is navigating the music industry as an independent artist, with no record label backing him.

His independence allows him to maintain creative control and authenticity in his work.

Looking ahead, Godson Pablo aims to motivate the youth and foster unity through his music.

“I want to bring us all together as one,” he emphasized, hinting at more inspiring and unifying projects in the pipeline.

Godson Pablo is active across various social media platforms and music streaming services. Fans can follow his journey and listen to his music on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Audiomack, Boomplay, Spotify, TikTok, and Apple Music by searching for “Godson Pablo.”

As he continues to carve out his niche in the industry, Godson Pablo’s passion for music and dedication to inspiring others make him a promising artist to watch.

Stay tuned for more from this rising star as he continues to make his mark on the Ghanaian music scene.

LISTEN TO BIG QUESTION BELOW