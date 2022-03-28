- Advertisement -

Singer and Songwriter Fameye has opened up and revealed that he listen to Shatta Wale’s song when he was broken-hearted.

The only song he remembers listening to throughout that trying time was Shatta Wale‘s ‘Bullet Proof,’ according to the composer of ‘Notin I Get.’

Fameye recalls being heartbroken and how Shatta Wale’s Bullet Proof helped him get back on his feet.

Watch the video of his interview below:

He also made it clear that it was even the beat of the song that got to him the most and that was how he was able to overcome his broken heart.