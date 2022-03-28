type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI listen to Shatta Wale's song when am down - Fameye
Entertainment

I listen to Shatta Wale’s song when am down – Fameye

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Shatta Wale and Fameye
Fameye and Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Singer and Songwriter Fameye has opened up and revealed that he listen to Shatta Wale’s song when he was broken-hearted.

The only song he remembers listening to throughout that trying time was Shatta Wale‘s ‘Bullet Proof,’ according to the composer of ‘Notin I Get.’

Fameye recalls being heartbroken and how Shatta Wale’s Bullet Proof helped him get back on his feet.

The only song he remembers listening to throughout that trying time was Shatta Wale’s ‘Bullet Proof,’ he stated.

Watch the video of his interview below:

He also made it clear that it was even the beat of the song that got to him the most and that was how he was able to overcome his broken heart.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 28, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    89 %
    2.2mph
    0 %
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News