Listen Up! Ebeye Yie by Sofo Kakyire ft Minister Appiah

GhPageNewsListen Up! Ebeye Yie by Sofo Kakyire ft Minister Appiah
By Armani Brooklyn
Ebeye Yie

Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer and evangelist, Sofo Kakyire, popularly known as “Condemn,” has released a new powerful gospel track titled Ebe Yie.

The song which features fellow gospel artist Minister Appiah, is already topping charts as music lovers have fallen in love with it for its inspirational message.

Ebe Yie, meaning “It Will Be Well,” encourages Christians to remain steadfast in their faith during difficult times, reassuring them that God can turn bad situations into good.

The song reminds believers that even in moments of dismay, God is still in the miracle performing bussiness

Sofo Kakyire’s heartfelt lyrics remind listeners that what may seem discarded or hopeless can be transformed into something new through God’s grace.

The collaboration with Minister Appiah adds an extra layer of spiritual depth, making Ebe Yie a must-listen for anyone seeking hope and encouragement in their faith journey.

With its uplifting message, the song has the potential to become a favourite among gospel music lovers and those looking for inspiration during challenging times.

Ebeye Yie is currently available on all music streaming and sharing platforms.

Source:GHpage

