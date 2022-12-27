type here...
Entertainment

Listen up! Teddy O. T. blesses fans with powerful new single; ‘Asafo Yehowah’ as he celebrates his birthday

By Armani Brooklyn
Talented gospel musician, Teddy O.T. is a year older today, December 27, 2022.

To commemorate this special day in his life and the gift of an additional year, the singer, songwriter, artiste manager, and new Philij Music signee has decided to release a new single to bless the Lord and provide his fans with a beautiful record to end the year, 2022.

The new single from Teddy O.T. is titled ‘Asafo Yehowah-The Lord Of Hosts’.

The song is currently available on all international digital music streaming platforms and it has the musician expressing his profound gratitude to God for the gift of life and exalting the name of God for all the great things he has done for man.

Teddy O.T ever since his breakthrough onto the music scene has been regarded as one of the finest voices of the Ghanaian music industry by virtue of his impeccable talent.

He made a major announcement of this project during his spectacular performance of the Ghana national anthem at the 2022 edition of Ghana Music Awards UK which was held in the United Kingdom earlier in December.

Enjoy the masterpiece of Teddy O.T. below…

https://music.apple.com/gh/album/asafo-yehowah-the-lord-of-hosts/1661202908?i=1661202909

    Source:Ghpage

