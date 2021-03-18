- Advertisement -

Afari Duodu in the wake of his fight with Oheneba Ntim Barima has described listeners of Oman FM as not discerning.

He made this statement while granting an interview to Ghpage.

According to him, listeners of the Madina based radio station since his issue with Oheneba Ntim started have taken sides with the latter.

He went on to say that they only listened to Oheneba’s side of the story and used that to draw their conclusions without failing to listen or hear him out.

The blind historian as he is affectionately called explained that if the listeners are discerning they would have listen to him before drawing conclusions.

In the interview, he indicated that Oman FM is a Kangaroo court with Oheneba Ntim Berma as the judge.

Bulgaria explained that everything that Oheneba tells them is finally and no one dares his authority at the radio station.

When forced by host Rashad to retract his statement, he stood his ground saying he was never going to retract his statement because he has said the truth.