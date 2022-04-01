- Advertisement -

Two young brothers have incurred the wrath of their mother after they mistakenly used her card details stored in her phone to order a large flat-screen TV.

The little boys said to be under 10 years old, initiated the transaction in the absence of their mother who was taken aback after the package arrived at her doorstep.

A video uploaded to social media shows the moment the toddlers were being scolded in a garage where the LED UHD TV with an Artificial Intelligence feature sat on the floor.

The youngest child is seen sobbing loudly as he asks for forgiveness in between his tears.

The angry mother ordered them to put their heads on the hood of a car parked in the garage while pointing out how wrong it was for them to order the TV without asking for permission.