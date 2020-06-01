- Advertisement -

Upcoming songstress Litty Brew according to information reaching Ghpage News desk has joined her maker.

The cause of her death remains unknown but some friends of her have taken to social media to share some fond memories of the late singer.

Read some comments below:

amapetal: “Lit wake up ????????????????????????????? Lit don’t leave me please wake up please ?????????????????????????how can you leave me like that who will talk to me who will laugh and beat my ass for not be a good friend ??? who will lie to me to sit here and will nva show up but rather attack u with fight or show up when Eva she wants ????? who will be making noise from the gate as she is entering inside ???who will be hitting and giving me slaps when she is talking with me ??? who will insult me when I call other people bestie I love you sooooo much and am soooo glad u came to b part of my life ?safe journey love ? I miss you and will always do .was not expecting to write this three words at our age or this year RIP booooo love you ?”

guccy_natix: “Fucking heart broken man she was one of a kind …may your kind soul rest in perfect peace , I can never forget you in my life lit. .you thought me how to be a man I stayed with you for years as my fiance you’re the best I’ve ever had in my life since we broke up I’ve never met anyone like you , swear down you’re totally different you really have a good and special heart …The love I got for you will never fade ..rest well obaapa”

Litty Brew released NoPainNoGain and 911 sometime last year and she promised to drop more bangers this year but as it stands now, that wouldn’t be possible.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.