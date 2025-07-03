type here...
News

Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car crash at 28

By Armani Brooklyn
Diojo Jota

Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota has died at the age of 28 following a tragic road accident in Spain.

The fatal crash occurred on the A-52 motorway, at kilometre 65, near the municipality of Palacios de Sanabria in the province of Zamora.

READ ALSO: Baltasar Ebang Engonga sentenced to 18 years imprisonment?

The Spanish sports newspaper MARCA reported the incident on Thursday, confirming that Jota died at the scene of the accident.

“Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota dies in a traffic accident in the province of Zamora,” the outlet wrote in a brief statement, mourning the loss of the talented player.

READ ALSO: King Paluta hurls insults at guest 

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Osei Kwame

Drunk man in viral video wearing police uniform arrested

Drunk Police Officer

Youths manhandle drunk suspected police officer

GhPageNews

TODAY

Thursday, July 3, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Baltasar Ebang Engonga sentenced to 18 years imprisonment?

Baltasar Ebang Engonga

Husband catches wife with another man in their bedroom

Men fighting

Big Chef Mo dies

Chef Big Mo

I went to my boyfriend for him to sleep with me every day- 13-year-old girl who beats her mother says

King Paluta hurls insults at guest 

King Paluta
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways