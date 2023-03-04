Livestream of Christian Atsu’s one-week funeral observation

The one-week observation for former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam is currently ongoing at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf today, Saturday, March 04, 2023.

Family of the deceased, loved ones, Members of the football fraternity, and the general public have gathered to celebrate the life of the deceased.

The late player and philanthropist was found dead on Saturday, January 18, 2023, under the rubble in his home in southern Turkey following the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the government would do everything on its part to give the footballer a “dignified exit.”

“It is my duty and responsibility as President to make sure that happens,” he said when he received a delegation of the family of the late footballer at the Jubilee House, Accra,

The delegation, led by the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, had called on him to officially inform him of the tragic loss of their kin.

Watch the live stream below…

