LIVESTREAMING: Family and friends receives Christian Atsu’s mortal remains at the Airport

The family and some government officials are currently gathered at the airport to receive the mortal remains of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu.

Currently, the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia would be the one leading the government officials to receive the body.

Watch the livestreaming of the event below:

Christian Astu body was pulled out of the rubble in the early hours of yesterday after been lost for almost 12 days following the earthquake that happened in Turkey few weeks ago.

Funeral announcement is to be announced later by the family.