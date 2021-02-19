Lil win finally speaks after his school bus knocked down and killed a 5 year old

Kwadwo Nkansah the owner of the great minds international school Lil Win has spoken for the first time following the tragic accident of his school bus which resulted in killing a 5 year old.

Lil win in his first radio interview after the unfortunate accident confirmed the sudden news that indeed on wednesday morning he was hit with that sad news but denied reports going rounds that the child is his.

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil spaeking to Wontumi FM defended the driver of the school bus by refuting claims from the section of the public that it was the fault of the driver.

“The driver made sure that he had dropped off all the pupils on board only to realize as he moved the vehicle that he had ran over an object which happened to be one of the pupils of the school. Nobody could tell how the girl found her way under the bus to be crashed” He said.

The great minds international school is located at Ahenkro, off the the offinso raod in the Ashanti region. The school starts from nursery to Junior high school with a student population of over 500.