Lockdown: Civilian shot and killed by Military man in Ashaiman

- Advertisement -

A young man from Ashaiman identified as ‘No Yawa’ has sudden death after challenging a military man stationed in the town as part of the lockdown directives.

According to an eye witness who was present at the scene of the event, detailed that there was a heated argument between the military officer and the deceased after the latter refused to give certain answers on why he’s moving about ‘aimlessly‘ at that prohibited hour.

Also Read: Photo of Don Jazzy on self-isolation chilling with Rihanna in his bedroom goes viral

It continued that deceased even tried collecting the soldier‘s gun in an aggressive manner which resulted in the discharge of bullets to hit his chest.

He was then been rushed to the hospital for treatment where he passed on a few minutes before they could be able to rush a nearby hospital.