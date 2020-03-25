- Advertisement -

The Ghana Medical Association(GMA) has issued a statement to the President of the land Nana Akuffo Addo to with immediate effect lock down the country.

Their statement comes a few hours after the number of positive cases shot up to 68 with 3 deaths.

According to the statement released, they want only persons providing essential services to be allowed to go about their activities in times President Akufo-Addo has described as “not ordinary.”

Part of the statement reads;

“The lockdown though not a comfortable decision for leadership and citizens alike is a proven option backed by science and along with the other measures will ultimately be in our best interest. We call on all Ghanaians to support such a move in the national interest to save our nation from the devastating effects of this pandemic”.

It continued that “the disturbing trend of community spread and the obvious inadequate capacity (logistics and human resource) of the nation’s health system to deal with increased cases of Covid-19 infection especially severe and critical cases.”

Now we await the President’s final decision if whether he would adhere to the GMA decision or still go by what he thinks is right for the people of Ghana.