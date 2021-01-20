Lockdown the country now – Akwasi Addai Odike to Nana Addo

- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of United Progressive Party (UPP) Akwasi Addai Odike has sent words to the President to lockdown the country as soon as possible to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

We are just 20 days into the new year and there has been an increase with the number of positive coronavirus cases in country.

The President during his last address to the Nation confirmed that the is a rise in the number of positive cases and as such government might be forced to impose tougher sanctions if the cases countinue to increase.

According the President, the possibility on lockdown is still on the table and that would depend on how Ghanaians would observe the protocols.

But the founder of UPP in his response called out the President urging him to protect the lives of the citizens by locking down the country for at least a week.

“Locking down the country is the only option and has become necessary to help control Covid19 virus. Positive cases of COVID-19 keep increasing and we cannot take the lives of Ghanaians for granted” Odike explained.

“Yes I know people will say majority of Ghanaians cannot survive another lockdown but it is better to be starved than to lose your life through Covid-19”.

He added “Ghanaians are flouting the Covid-19 protocols while others do not believe that Covid-19 virus is in Ghana because President Akufo-Addo himself who makes the laws flouted the laws”.

“I was shocked when I heard government officials and Ghana Health Service blaming Ghanaians over the increase of COVID-19 cases but are afraid to blame we the Politicians especially President Akufo-Addo himself”.