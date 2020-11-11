About 2 months ago, GhPage reported on the juju attack on one of Kumawood’s finest comedians who doubles as an MC, Long Face.

He was cripple and bedridden, unable to move his body for months. According to him, the unknown ailment struck him unawares.

Long Face at that time he was bedridden spoke to Ghpage TV in an interview narrating his ordeal right from the initial stage to his then current state.

The actor stated that he was up for an event thus a friend called him to come to MC his wedding.

Prior to the main wedding, he went out with friends to hang out at a birthday party he was billed to MC.

It was at this moment on stage he felt a sharp uncomfortable pain in his right leg which pulled him down after he had requested a song from the DJ to start his duty.

Those around tried to help him get onto his feet but all efforts by them didn’t succeed as he could not walk again.

The actor/musician in pain told the presenter that indeed he’s feeling much pain each and every day. Read his full narration below;

Long Face, after months of going through pains, has finally by the Grace of God and the wonderful swift medical attention of his doctor is back to his feet again. He can now walk and do everything on his own again.

Sharing his joy to the public, the comic actor in a special convo with Ghpage TV gave thanks to God and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all who supported him both physical and spiritual to get well.

Shockingly, Long Face revealed that none of the Kumawood stars came to check up on him when he was on the sick bed battling for his life.

He said he can’t count up to 10 people from the Kumawood Movie Industry calling him to wish him a speedy recovery.

Delving more into Kumawood, Long Face affirmed that the industry is full of hate and evil, a statement that proves the Late Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s claims are very true.

“We don’t love each other, the Kumawood Industry is full of hate and it’s evil” Long Face told Rashad during the interview.