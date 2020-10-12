Kennedy Osei who is the son of business tycoon Dr Osei Kwame Despite, celebrated his birthday over the weekend.

To commemorate this special day, Kennedy Osei organised a mini party at his plush residence.

The simple ceremony was attended by a few family and friends and they had a nice time together.

Kennedy who is the General Manager of Despite Group of Companies also received a lovely surprise on his special day.

The surprise was led by TV Presenter Kweku Temeng where he presented beautiful gifts to Kennedy at his mansion.

A look at Kennedy’s mansion in a video that has gone viral proves that he is indeed living a good life.

He was spotted in a plush two-storey building mansion sandwiched by luxurious vehicles.

Watch video below;

A look inside Kennedy Osei's mansion as he gets birthday surprise pic.twitter.com/YwaAyR8aVc — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 11, 2020

Kennedy Osei is known to come from a very opulent family who is living a wealthy lifestyle.