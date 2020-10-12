Home Entertainment A look inside Kennedy Osei’s luxurious mansion as he gets birthday surprise

A look inside Kennedy Osei's luxurious mansion as he gets birthday surprise

Lizbeth Brown
Kennedy Osei

Kennedy Osei who is the son of business tycoon Dr Osei Kwame Despite, celebrated his birthday over the weekend.

To commemorate this special day, Kennedy Osei organised a mini party at his plush residence.

The simple ceremony was attended by a few family and friends and they had a nice time together.

Kennedy who is the General Manager of Despite Group of Companies also received a lovely surprise on his special day.

The surprise was led by TV Presenter Kweku Temeng where he presented beautiful gifts to Kennedy at his mansion.

A look at Kennedy’s mansion in a video that has gone viral proves that he is indeed living a good life.

He was spotted in a plush two-storey building mansion sandwiched by luxurious vehicles.

Watch video below;

Kennedy Osei is known to come from a very opulent family who is living a wealthy lifestyle.

