Kuami Eugene has reacted to the stories making waves about his look-alike who has been making waves on social media for some time now.

The Lynx Entertainment signee met with his look-alike for the first time during an interview on Angel FM where he gifted the young man $100.

The look-alike who hails from Techiman behaves just like the ‘Bunker’ hitmaker and even performs some of his songs.

Granting an interview to Rashad of Ghpage TV, Kuami indicated that his supposed look-alike doesn’t look like him in real life but they share striking resambelance with pictures.

He went on to say that he has met about 10 people who also believes that they look like him just because they behave in a similar way.

Asked if whether he would do a DNA test as some people are saying, he made it clear that there was no need for such thing to be done.

Watch the video below:

He continued that it wouldn’t be right for him to just do a DNA test on people who just look like him.

Kuami Eugene concluded that people want to be tagged to his brand and therefore behave and dress like him but the fact is there is no similarities between them.