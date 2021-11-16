type here...
GhPageEntertainmentHe doesn't look like me in real life - Kuami Eugene on...
Entertainment

He doesn’t look like me in real life – Kuami Eugene on his look-alike

By Qwame Benedict
He doesn't look like me in real life - Kuami Eugene on his look-alike
Kuami-Eugene and lookalike
- Advertisement -

Kuami Eugene has reacted to the stories making waves about his look-alike who has been making waves on social media for some time now.

The Lynx Entertainment signee met with his look-alike for the first time during an interview on Angel FM where he gifted the young man $100.

The look-alike who hails from Techiman behaves just like the ‘Bunker’ hitmaker and even performs some of his songs.

Granting an interview to Rashad of Ghpage TV, Kuami indicated that his supposed look-alike doesn’t look like him in real life but they share striking resambelance with pictures.

He went on to say that he has met about 10 people who also believes that they look like him just because they behave in a similar way.

Asked if whether he would do a DNA test as some people are saying, he made it clear that there was no need for such thing to be done.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

He continued that it wouldn’t be right for him to just do a DNA test on people who just look like him.

Kuami Eugene concluded that people want to be tagged to his brand and therefore behave and dress like him but the fact is there is no similarities between them.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Accra
light rain
84.5 ° F
84.5 °
84.5 °
70 %
2.7mph
20 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News