- Advertisement -

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Chairman Wontumi has disclosed that the wife of the flag bearer of the NDC John Mahama, Lordina Mahama has been begging him to concede defeat.

According to Chairman Wontumi, he heard out there that Lordina has been mounting pressure on her husband to accept the results.

He said: “it’s being rumoured that Lordina cautioned the husband that, it’s impossible for Akufo-Addo to relinquish power so he should behave like Goodluck Jonathan to save his face.”

Not only did he end there but continued that the EC chairperson Jean Mensa hasn’t committed any offence as the NDC are making people believe adding that she collated results from all the 16 Regions before declaring the results.

He emphasized that when the NPP was saying the 2020 election is Science and Data the NDC took it as a joke. The Science and Data constitutes what exactly happened at the polling stations.

Since the declaration of the election results by the Chairperson, Jean Mensa, the John Mahama and the NDC rejected the results outright stating that that is not the true reflection of the public’s vote.