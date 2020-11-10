type here...
Lordina Mahama has packed out to John Mahama’s house – Abronye DC

By Qwame Benedict
Information reaching our news desk has it that the wife of former President and flagbearer of the NDC Lordina Mahama has allegedly packed out of their matrimonial home.

This allegation was revealed by the Bono regional chairman of the New Patrotic Party(NPP) Abronye DC on Wontumi FM when briefing listeners about the current state affairs of the former first family.

According to him, the information that Lordina Mahama is no more in the house of the former President was relayed to him a very correct source.

He went on and alledged that the former first lady packed out when the fight between Mzbel and Tracey Boakye broke out on social media which led to the emergence of the word ‘Papa No’.

Abronye DC stated: “Lordina Mahama is not in John Mahama‘s house I can boldly say this from a reliable source…”

He went and questioned why John Dramani Mahama is running his campaign alone adding that Lordina would have joined him on his campaign trail if she was still in hs house.

