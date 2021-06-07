- Advertisement -

Evelyn, the wife of late Nigerian Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as T.B Joshua has finally broken her silence following the demise of her husband hours ago.

According to her post on micro-blogging site Twitter, although they are heartbroken following the loss of their loved one, it’s only God who can comfort them in these hard times.

She explained that t.B Joshua never showed any sign of illness as his main concern was praying for India due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in that country.

Read her full text below:

“Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen it’s always heartbreaking. Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well being. That’s why it’s important to stay rooted to the Almighty. Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times.

Seek refuge in Him.”

“He ended the race prayerfully. She revealed that he spent about three hours in prayers before the last service on the mountain and was looking very healthy. She said he never showed any sign of illness or worry and that his main concern was about the prayer line they offered to Indians against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“According to her, his statements were spiritual and suddenly, he left the stage and went to his inner chambers. She waited a few minutes and thereafter decided to check on him. And she met him sitting on the chair like someone reflecting but unconscious. She quickly beckoned on his disciples who came and tried to revive him to no avail. Of a truth, he went home to be with the Lord and left us with a message, watch and pray.”