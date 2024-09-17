type here...
GhPageEntertainmentLost all my investments in Ghana - Michael Blackson
Entertainment

Lost all my investments in Ghana – Michael Blackson

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of MIchael-Blackson
MIchael-Blackson

Comic actor Michael Blackson has taken to social media to cry out about his loss after trying to invest his money in Ghana.

According to the comedian, he was made to believe that investing in Ghana was the best thing to do together with some other people but he now regrets listening to that advice.

In a rant on social media, the American-born Ghanaian disclosed that he is never going to forgive the country for making him lose his hard-earned investments.

He wondered why the government of the day would take his money and that of others to pay off a Chinese loan and all they tell him is sorry for using his money.

Michael Blackson in his series of tweets explained that he reached out to some big men in the country to explain the situation to them but all they told him was that they were sorry but there was nothing they could do.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Accra
thunderstorm
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
78 %
4.2mph
20 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways