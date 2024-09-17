Comic actor Michael Blackson has taken to social media to cry out about his loss after trying to invest his money in Ghana.

According to the comedian, he was made to believe that investing in Ghana was the best thing to do together with some other people but he now regrets listening to that advice.

In a rant on social media, the American-born Ghanaian disclosed that he is never going to forgive the country for making him lose his hard-earned investments.

He wondered why the government of the day would take his money and that of others to pay off a Chinese loan and all they tell him is sorry for using his money.

Michael Blackson in his series of tweets explained that he reached out to some big men in the country to explain the situation to them but all they told him was that they were sorry but there was nothing they could do.