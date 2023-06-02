Lotto agent who went for sika duro goes mad; Chops 6 married women in the streets (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A Ghanaian lotto agent who went for sika duro returned home as a madman.

A trending video that has surfaced online and caused a massive stir captures the moment the lotto agent was having intercourse with a supposed married woman he met in the streets.

READ ALSO: Married woman goes semi-nude on TikTok for likes

According to reports, the woman in the trending video is a second-hand clothes seller and she immediately went unconscious after the lotto agent touched him.

Commentary surrounding the video also alleges that the now mad lotto agent uses charms on any woman he wants to have sex with and it works like magic.

Click on this LINK to watch the video.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to the arrest of the viral GH TikTok couple