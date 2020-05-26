Female rapper Lousika has blasted Freda Rhymes for stating that she is the queen of rap in the country.

The battle for the best female rapper is still in contention as the likes of Eno Barony, Freda Rhymes, Ohemaa Dadao and others are fighting for the crown.

Lousika who stormed the music industry years ago took to her social media attack Freda for claiming boss when she is new in the game.

Also Read: Medikal is not matured for saying I look like a corpse – Eno Barony

She continued that she is surprised that someone who is claiming to be the queen went on a talent show and was performing songs from other people.

She posted: “I’m even surprised , like bitch you wanted to be in this industry, you studied the game , you went on a competition doing other people songs … now you think you The Queen .. talking reckless”

See screenshot below:

lousika-tweet

Also Read: Eno Barony calls out Nicki Minaj for a rap battle

She went on to applaud Feli Nuna describing her as a best rapper but Freda who has only been in the game for 5 seconds is claiming boss.

“@FeliNuna is A. DOPE rapper , bitches been in the game for 5 seconds and they claiming title”

See screenshots below: