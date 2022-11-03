Usually, when we see lovers who have stayed committed to each other for years, we ask ourselves if we have that patience.

Sometimes we do ask ourselves why we were not lucky enough to find the right person from the onset who would give us every reason to stay and build.

At times we blame our first love for being overly possessive, nonchalant, and lackadaisical towards the fine love story you guys were trying to create.

Long-lasting love is the desire of every other human being out there.

Can I find a lover I would stick with through all the ups and downs?

Well, how long are you ready to wait? Are you just concerned about having everything for yourself now, or are you focused on building a strong foundation for your love?

Love has become even more fragile in this age where the vicissitudes of life do not allow us to be patient enough to compromise, forgive, and build.

The question is, “How long are you ready to wait?” The story of love does have a great ending if the partners are committed to a cause, unselfish towards each other, and ready to stay through it all.

What if I don’t get a partner who has those qualities? You may ask Well, are you also a partner who has those qualities?

Ordinarily, we search for better people to complete us or even act as a cover over our weaknesses and flaws, but the fact is, you cannot attract someone who you are not.

And even if you succeed in getting someone out of your league, you do not have the qualities needed to keep them.

“Love brewed in the trenches. How long are you ready to wait and build?”