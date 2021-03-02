“To Love or to Hate: Politics the opium of sympathizers” – Hon. Derrick Amoah

- Advertisement -

I was born on the eve of October 15th, in the year of miracles and surprises in Ghana, I was one of the miracles and surprise in Pataban, in the Asante Akyem

North district. Children who are born to do great things are known even before they hit adolescence, and an encounter with me would immediately prove I would soon be walking down the hall of greatness.

Judging me from afar, you might judge me as a shy, reserved person but a closer look at me will reveal an outspoken, soft-spoken resilient young man, whose silence should not be taken for granted because my silence would only mean gathering facts to make a point and fight back tactically and harder.

Education for me started in Pataban, and I continued my JHS education three kilometers from Pataban in a village called Onyemso. Back then the pride of having completed JHS was enough motivation to stay at home, and not further.

However, the statement of one man changed that status quo for me, I decided from that day forward to make sure I attained higher heights in the educational ladder.

I moved to Accra to fulfill this dream, in Accra, I went back to JHS at Datus Complex, Bubuashie branch, with the help of my sister hence as it stands I have two BECE certificates because of my determination to climb the educational ladder, and stand out among my peers, and for my dream of making Pataban known through me fulfilled in a matter of time.

I furthered to Abuakwa State College(ABUSCO). I have phenomenal memories of ABUSCO because that was where I met God. I was a religious person from childhood, but ABUSCO taught me there was more to religion, and that was having a personal relationship with the maker.

I became the chapel perfect in my second year, which might come as a shock to many especially turning out to be a Politician instead of a clergyman. But let us not forget the holy bible admonishes us to let our light shine in every space we find ourselves and in my political space that is where I am making sure my light shines.

I was a role model to many and mentored many in ABUSCO and other SHS schools I had the chance to share my source of inspiration and my walk with God.

Wondering how then I entered politics? Or why politics and not a preacher?

Let me answer the latter, I believe if we want the right thing to be done as Christians we should not sit down unconcerned, but join the flight of making a difference.

Hence, I joined politics to make a difference and change certain perceptions especially one of Christians not being able to join politics without changing to become like the “many”, hence making no difference in the political arena, leaving things just the way they are. I wanted that perception changed.

Also, I wanted others to know in the town of Pataban, there can be light at the end of the tunnel.

Now answering the former, my political journey started in full force when I became the youngest assembly member at Pataban in 2010, who was still a student at the University of Development Studies at the time.

At UDS, I decided to obey the voice of the students to lead them as the SRC president. Although that could not be fulfilled, looking back I am proud I still made an impact on many students and became a pacesetter of quite a number of things in the UDS, WA campus even as a student.

As a young politician, my joy is to see progress in the youth of the country. Therefore, any candidate I have thrown my weight behind, I did so because the person had/has the youth at heart not only in words but in actions.

I may not be as old as you may guess in politics but I have gained so much experience that, I can recognize real and I can recognize fake just at the sight of them.

I rallied behind people in the political space, but I have had to change my mind because we did not have the same stance when it came to the progress of the youth.

I faced a major defeat in my life, that is the only defeat I have still not recovered from…

Wondering what it was and how it was possible? Let’s journey together in this series to know.

2021 continues………. ????

God win ???

My name is Derrick Yaw Amoah (Asante Akyem North Constituency Youth Organizer)

0502133150

#Madibaneverdies